WHO Calls on Taking Advantage of Traditional Medicine in Africa

On Wednesday, the WHO highlighted traditional medicine's key role in treating Africa's disease burden.

The World Health Organization has revealed Wednesday that African countries must take advantage of traditional medicine to treat and cure the diseases affecting most of the population of the region, as it has proved its effectiveness against several health problems.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, revealed the critical role herbal medicine plays in the continent of the burden of infectious and non-communicable diseases.

"Traditional medicine has been the trusted, acceptable, affordable, and accessible source of health care for African populations for centuries," said the Regional Director.

In the statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, commemorating the 2022 African Traditional Medicine Day, Moeti said that at least 80 percent of the continent's population use traditional medicine to treat their basic health needs.

Today is #AfricanTraditionalMedicine Day! ����‍������



African Traditional medicine has many benefits & plays a central role in healthcare in #Africa ��



We urge governments to invest more resources & funding to institutionalise #African traditional medicine & maximise its impact. pic.twitter.com/XXRw7YAMbZ — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) August 31, 2022

Regarding herbal and traditional medicine, she added that Africa has placed on the top of the agenda the development of these practices through the enactment of policies, research, and training.

"Two Decades of African Traditional Medicine Day: Progress Towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage in Africa" was the 2022 African Traditional Medicine Day celebration topic.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa said that the region has worked to incorporate traditional medicine into national healthcare programs in the last two decades.

She continued to say that by 2022, about 40 African Countries will have developed national traditional medicine policies. At the time, 30 countries have also integrated traditional medicine into their national health policies.

"Additionally, 39 countries have established regulatory frameworks for traditional medicine practitioners, compared to only one in 2000, demonstrating good governance and leadership," said Moeti.