Zambia Commemorates 'Africa Climate Week'

Zambia has launched activities to mark the commemoration of the "Africa Climate Week" with a call on African countries to coordinate their efforts to make climate and resilient development ambitions a reality.

The event runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, with Gabon hosting the main event. In Zambia, the activities are being coordinated by the World Wide Fund (WWF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.

Beauty Mbale, the WWF Zambia acting chief conservation officer, said that Africa's growth over the past decade has largely been driven by climate-sensitive sectors which must be protected to ensure meaningful development. "Climate change is a potential threat," she said, adding that Africa's response must be with a coordinated vision that will ensure that resilient development ambitions become a reality.

"Africa is no stranger to the vulnerabilities and potential exposure of the controversial issue towards loss and damage," she said, stressing that Africa has an opportunity to reassess and redesign its systems and put itself strictly on a path toward sustainability by embracing and recognizing that time was not enough to deal with the climate change crisis.

She, however, commended Zambia's ministry in charge of the environment over its efforts toward ensuring green growth and climate action agenda for the country. According to her, the efforts have put Zambia on the map of leading Africa's negotiations toward the forthcoming 27th Session on the Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP27).

She further revealed that the WWF Zambia office was coordinating the "Africa Climate Week" commemoration activities under Voice for Justice Climate Action Program. Among the activities include engaging and empowering stakeholders to drive climate action.

Green Economy Minister Collins Nzovu reaffirmed the government's commitment to the protection of the environment. He said the commitment was evidenced in the decision to embark on legal and policy reforms aimed at providing a conducive environment to combat the adverse effect of climate change.