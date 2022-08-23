South Africa Steps Up Efforts to Combat Cybercrimes

The administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa has also pledged to use technology to eliminate corruption in the public sector.

On Monday, South Africa's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) and agreed to take coordinated effort to combat corruption and maladministration through technological advancement.

"The fight against corruption and cybercrimes is a major issue in South Africa. Through this partnership, the CSIR will utilize its research competency to assist the SIU with necessary technological solutions to tackle cybercrimes," CSIR CEO Thulani Dlamini said.

During the signing of the MoU, the two organizations agreed to collaborate on several strategic areas, "Our team of experts in data science, information security, and cybersecurity, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are ready to assist," Dlamini noted.

"Our partnership with the CSIR is in line with the SIU's strategy of detecting fraud and corruption early and having systems in place that prevent these crimes. We live in a digitized world, and criminals are using technology to their advantage," said Andy Mothibi, the SIU Head.

The government of President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to eliminating corruption from government. SIU spokeman Kaizer Kganyago said the use of advanced technology was crucial since criminals had become more advanced in their criminal activities.

The SIU investigates allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration in the administration of State institutions, State assets and public money as well as any conduct which may seriously harm the interests of the public. It is empowered to take civil action to correct any wrongdoing it uncovers in its investigations.

The CSIR, is an African research and development organisation established through an Act of Parliament in 1945. The CSIR undertakes directed, multidisciplinary research and technological innovation that contributes to the improved quality of life of South Africans.