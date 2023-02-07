WHO Calls for Increased Humanitarian Aid to Syria After Quake

On Monday, two strong earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale shook southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria.

On Tuesday, World Health Organization (WHO) senior emergency official Adelheid Marschang warned about the situation in Syria, which is already facing a multi-year humanitarian crisis due to war and a cholera outbreak.

"Across Syria, needs are the highest after nearly 12 years of protracted and complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline," said the WHO official, warning that significant needs may remain unmet in short to medium term in the Middle Eastern country.

In this regard, Marschang denounced U.S. politicization in delivering humanitarian aid to the country following Monday's devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria and its strong aftershocks.

The Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Miqdad denounced the day before the negative impact of Western unilateral sanctions, especially from the U.S., which hinder the Syrian people's access to medicines, food and oil, among others.

Adelheid Marschang, World Health Organization (WHO) senior emergency officer, has said about 23 million people, including 1.4 mln children, were likely to be exposed in Syria and Turkey following the earthquake and its aftershocks that reduced thousands of buildings to rubble. — Fuad Alakbarov ⁠⁠ (@DrAlakbarov) February 7, 2023

According to the United Nations (UN), some 14.6 million Syrians were dependent on humanitarian aid as of May last year. The WHO's senior emergency official said some 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, are likely to be exposed in Syria and Türkiye following the recent catastrophe.

The Syrian Ministry of Health has reported at least 1 250 dead and another 2 054 wounded, while in Türkiye reports indicate 5 895 dead and 34 810 wounded.

Some 57 000 Palestinian refugees have been affected by the deadly earthquake in Syria, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has reported, calling for 2.7 million dollars in humanitarian aid.