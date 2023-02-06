Death Toll From Syria Earthquake Rises to 711

Syrian authorities sent convoys of doctors from Damascus, Quneitra, Homs and Tartous to Aleppo and Latakia.

The Syrian Ministry of Health reported Monday that the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake rose to 711, while 1,431 people were injured in Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartous regions.

However, the deputy minister of the agency, Ahmed Damiriya, clarified that the figure is preliminary, as there are still many missing and rubble to be removed where people may be trapped.

Damiriya also said that four trucks of medicines and surgical supplies were sent to the most affected regions to treat the injured.

Likewise, the deputy's head said convoys of doctors were sent from Damascus, Quneitra, Homs and Tartous to Aleppo and Latakia.

In addition, the latter governorates received 28 ambulances and seven mobile clinics to treat the thousands of injured.

Damiriya concluded by assuring that the Ministry is attending to the situation instantly and anticipating what may happen in the coming hours.

He also stated that they continue coordinating with other regions to support the care efforts and added that public and private hospitals are on constant alert.