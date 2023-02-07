Earthquakes Update: 5,000 Dead in Türkiye and Syria So Far

Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Russia, France and other countries worldwide have also expressed their readiness to help Türkiye and Syria.

Until Tuesday at noon, the authorities of Türkiye and Syria have counted over 5,000 people dead and thousands of citizens injured as a result of the earthquakes that shook those countries on Monday.

In Türkiye, the death toll has risen to 3,419, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, adding that 20,534 people were injured. The earthquakes also destroyed 5,775 buildings. On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning.

In neighboring Syria, over 1,500 people died and some 3,500 citizens were injured, according to the Syrian health ministry. Many countries and global aid agencies are offering relief supplies to quake-hit regions.

"This is a moment when we must come together in solidarity, as one humanity, to save lives and alleviate the suffering of people who have already suffered so much," the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted.

While the EU and US regimes are crushing innocent Syrians with inhumane sanctions, large numbers of Iranians have been assisting Syrians literally hours after the earthquake struck.



Sanctioned Iran is also sending aid to Turkiye.

Deng Boqing, deputy head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said that his country will provide the first batch of emergency aid worth US$5.89 million to Türkiye. He added that China is coordinating efforts to provide relief supplies to Syria and speeding up the implementation of the ongoing food aid program.

Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Russia, France and other countries worldwide have also expressed their readiness to help Türkiye and Syria. France is sending emergency services personnel, who will be on their way within hours, in response to the Turkish request for international assistance.

Over 100 Russian rescuers have arrived in Türkiye to assist in the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Tuesday.