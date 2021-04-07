Biden Denies Talks With China on COVID-19 Pandemic Origins

The latest joint study between China and the World Health Organization discarded the possibility of a laboratory leak in Wuhan, saying it was "extremely unlikely" since "there was no record" of laboratories keeping SARS-CoV-2-related viruses.

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. This, amid claims that both leaders discussed the issue during a reportedly two-hour phone conversation in February.

The response comes as U.S. media outlets such as The New York Times and ProPublica reported that China might have withheld information at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, an accusation supported by former president Donald Trump.

When asked by a Fox News reporter on the origins of the virus, Biden said he has "not had that conversation with President Xi." On February 10, the White House issued a statement confirming the first dialogue between the U.S. and Chinese heads of states; however, although it said they had discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, it did not provide further details.

