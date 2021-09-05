WHO COVAX Initiative To Send Vaccines to Venezuela: Maduro

The Venezuelan vaccination rate has been affected by the U.S.-backed international financial persecution against the Bolivarian revolution.

During a televised interview on Sunday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro announced that the first COVID-19 vaccines acquired through the COVAX facility will arrive in his country in the next week.

"We aspire for the COVAX mechanism to speed up the delivery of all vaccines in October to immunize some 6 million Venezuelans," he said, recalling that his country's rate of vaccination has been affected by the U.S.-backed international financial persecution against the Bolivarian revolution.

However, the Maduro administration is designing an alternative vaccination plan to get 70 percent of the population immunized by October.

"Right now, 30 percent of the population is vaccinated and we aim to reach 50 percent after September. The goal is to reach 70 percent in October," the Venezuelan president explained, adding that Sputnik V vaccines will also arrive this week to complete the second dose of those who received them previously.

The US sanctions against Venezuela crippled its oil industry to make the "economy scream," in a bid to destroy the Bolivarian Process.



UN expert @AlenaDouhan stops by The Venezuelanalysis Podcast to talk about how #SanctionsKill, literally.



To achieve those vaccination rates, the Venezuelan epidemiological plan increased its daily goal from 100,000 to 300,000 immunized people per day. Maduro also recalled that citizens over 60 years of age can go to any immunization center with appointment.

Last month, the Bolivarian leader announced that the vaccination of the pediatric population would also begin in October

"If the planning is fulfilled as it has been happening, we will vaccinate the child and youth population, from 3 to 18 years old, in October," he said and specified that the immunization will be carried out with "experienced and proven vaccines."