Venezuela Rejects Terrorist Events in New Zealand

Through the social network Twitter, Plasencia stated that "Venezuela repudiates the events in New Zealand, where innocent people were injured. We express our firm rejection to these terrorist acts and our deep solidarity with the people of New Zealand and those affected by this unfortunate tragedy."
The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference that "six people were injured in a violent attack, where an individual, already killed by the police, perpetrated an attack in a supermarket in Auckland described as a terrorist attack."
He detailed that the extremist was a migrant who arrived in New Zealand from Sri Lanka in 2011 and since 2016 had been under surveillance by the national security forces, however, he did not specify the reasons, according to Sputnik.
The individual was killed within 60 seconds after the beginning of the attack, according to the Prime Minister, who described him as a lone wolf who sympathized with the so-called Islamic State, the organization designated as a terrorist by the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) and outlawed in numerous countries.