Vladimir Putin Inaugurates Construction of High-Speed Railroad

The president through videoconference officiated the inauguration ceremony of the work in which the foundation stone of the work was placed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives the green light to the construction of the Moscow-Saint Petersburg high-speed railway.

The plans are that the train will have a speed of 250 kilometers per hour and will link six regions of Russia on its route from Saint Petersburg to the capital.

In the words of the leader of the Kremlin: "The train will cross the territory of six regions of the Federation where about 30 million people live. This is equivalent to about 20 percent of the total population of Russia".

Russian President Vladimir Putin will today take part in the ceremony of launching construction of the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway (HSR) via video link, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:https://t.co/phjDJ6r07x pic.twitter.com/QKgwWUWgm3 — TASS (@tassagency_en) March 14, 2024

"The high-speed train will play an important role in promoting the construction of the country’s infrastructure, regional development and people’s standard of living," he added.

The Russian Transport Minister, Vitaly Savelyev, declared that, upon completion of the construction, travel time between Moscow and Saint Petersburg will be reduced from four hours to two hours with fifteen minutes.

The project is expected to open to the public in 2028 and to work perfectly with its 14 stops along the route.