BRICS Universe Exhibition is Held in Russia

An exhibition of the "BRICS Universe" project opened in St. Petersburg, featuring images of UNESCO's creative cities from the BRICS countries, taken both on Earth and from the ISS.

A total of 41 foreign and 48 Russian photographers from BRICS countries were involved in the project. Forty images were selected for the exhibitions.

"I am sure that looking at these amazing works, it becomes clear: space is not as far from you and me as it seems at first glance, our planet is really beautiful, no matter from which side you look at it," said Andrey Borisenko, a Russian pilot-cosmonaut.

The exhibition "BRICS Universe" has already been shown in Moscow, in the Museum of Cosmonautics. The second city to host this exposition is St Petersburg.

Then the exhibition will continue its journey to eight UNESCO cities, including Kargopol, Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk, Kazan, Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Beijing (China), Mumbai (India), Durban (South Africa).

The "BRICS Universe" project is implemented under the auspices of the Russian Commission for UNESCO and is part of the plan of events of the Russian Federation's BRICS Chairmanship in 2024, operated by the Roscongress Foundation.