In past statements the Estonian prime minister has declared her anti-Russian sentiment and now leaves open the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

This Wednesday, Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, left open the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine in front of the members of the Riigikogu (Legislative Assembly of the country).

The prime minister in the round of questions asked by members of the country’s government, refused to guarantee the non-intervention of Estonia in Ukraine.

Kallas on this stated: "I do not make such promises because circumstances can change". However, it is known to Estonian diplomats, the presence of foreign forces on the battlefield and on issues such as troop training.

The minister also reminded the Assembly that any military deployment of Estonian soldiers outside the territory is a Riigikogu decision.

�� #Zakharova: @EmmanuelMacron continues to speak out on possible sending of European military to Ukraine.



☝️ We remember how French troops took part in interventions in our country. It would not be a bad idea for France to remind itself how this ended for it. pic.twitter.com/4F4fS1AnT6 — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) March 13, 2024

It should be remembered that Kaja Kallas has been one of the biggest supporters of sending military aid to Ukraine, even pressuring the United States to deliver more weapons to Kiev.

The Kremlin listed her as an APB in the event she sets foot on Russian territory, for his declarations about Ukraine.

For its part, Russia warned, in previous statements, that if there is an intervention by NATO or any member country on Ukrainian territory, the global conflict will be inevitable.