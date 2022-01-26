Violence Displaces About 2,000 Colombians to Cali City

Most of these people emigrated from Buenaventura District, where the Gulf Clan, the Gaitanist self-defense groups, and other armed groups are permanently disputing territory.

On Tuesday, Colombia's Ombudsman Carlos Camargo denounced that at least 2,000 people have been displaced to Cali City (Valle del Cauca Department) as a result of armed violence in rural areas.

Most of these people emigrated from Buenaventura District, where the Gulf Clan, the Gaitanist self-defense groups, and other armed groups are permanently disputing territory.

The Valle del Cauca Office of the Ombudsman dealt with two massive movements of people. The first flow corresponded to eleven Wounan Indigenous families that left their territories due to threats and intimidation. The other one involved at least 60 families from the Bajo Calima Community Council.

The Office also pointed out that more rural families will arrive in the city "due to the worsening of the security situation in these areas of the department." The foreseeable internal displacements make it necessary to implement an "effective articulation" between local and regional authorities.

The families that arrived in Cali will remain in temporary shelters while the subnational authorities analyze their situation.

On Jan. 21, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported the existence of over 400 displaced families and more than 1,500 people in need of international protection as victims of displacement due to violence.

This happened in the department of Arauca. The provision of international protection in that territory, however, implies serious risks for human rights defenders, given the difficulties of access to insecure territories.