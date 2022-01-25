Colombian Indigenous Leader Camayo Killed In Cauca Department

Although the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia signed a Peace Agreement in 2016, at least 1,295 social leaders have been murdered over the last six years.

On Monday, the Northern Cauca Indigenous Councils Association (ACIN) denounced the murder of the former coordinator of the Indigenous guard Albeiro Camayo in the Buenos Aires municipality.

At around 15:00, the El Cabuyo and La Primavera neighborhoods were forced to participate in meetings arranged by paramilitaries who mobilized nearby their zones.

When the criminals were in the La Primavera neighborhood, activists demanded respect for the civilian population and managed to expel them from the territory with the help of Indigenous guards.

Shortly after, however, the armed groups came back with reinforcements and started opening fire against authorities and community leaders, among whom was Camayo.

We travelled with the Minga in 2020 from Ibagué to Bogotá. @Notranquilo and I had the honor to briefly meet Albeiro Camayo, who organized the camps each night, made sure everyone was safe and acted as an informal community leader



He was killed by armed groups today in Cauca https://t.co/RiMWqd3ieo — Joshua Collins (@InvisiblesMuros) January 25, 2022

Among the criminals who attacked was the "El Paisa," who previously murdered environmentalist Breiner Cucuñame and Guillermo Chicame, who was a member of the Indigenous guard at the Las Delicias neighborhood. To counteract violence increasing in northern Cauca, Indigenous communities urged the State to expand its presence in the zone and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to support pro-peace strategies.