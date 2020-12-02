Violence Against Progressives Increased in Brazil During 2020

So far this year, 107 identified cases of political violence have been recorded.

The humanitarian organizations Land of Rights and Global Justice released a report pointing out that assassinations and attacks against political candidates increased by almost 200 percent in Brazil during the electoral period.

The report identified 13 murders and 14 attacks on Brazilian elected and pre-candidate officials from January until September this year.

Meanwhile, 14 murders and 66 attacks against mayors and other political representatives were conducted from the end of September until last month.

The survey highlights an exponential increase in cases compared to the 2018 and 2019 elections when there were 49 murders and attacks on elected officials, candidates, or pre-candidates.

URGENTE ⚠️ Não seremos interrompidas! Ana Lúcia Martins, primeira vereadora negra eleita em Joinville, está sofrendo ameaças e corre risco de vida! Esse é mais um ataque a democracia. Não podemos ficar de braços cruzados!



Entenda o que vai acontecer e como ajudar! ���� pic.twitter.com/frW11j9pmf — Instituto Marielle Franco (@inst_marielle) December 2, 2020

The meme reads, "We will not be interrupted! Ana Lucia Martins, the first black councilor elected in Joinville, is suffering threats and is at risk of life! This is yet another attack on democracy. We can't sit idly by!."

The report also noted an environment of intimidation and offenses against specific social groups such as Afro-Brazilian women and people from the LGBTQI community, which represents a component of discrimination in the acts of violence targeting these sectors of the population.

The sale of firearms has tripled in the country during the far-right government of Jair Bolsonaro, as a presidential decree legalized the use of firearms in January last year.

Compared to the last four years, 2020 is shooting up as the most violent year, as 107 identified cases of violence have been recorded so far, which is a higher number than the total of cases counted between 2016-2019.