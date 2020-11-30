Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 173,000 in Brazil

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, with the world's second-highest death toll and the third-largest caseload.
Brazil registered 21,138 new infections and 287 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 6,335,878 and death toll to 173,120, the Health Ministry reported Monday.
