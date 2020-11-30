Alberto Fernandez and Jair Bolsonaro Hold First Official Talk

President Fernandez urged Bolsonaro to overcome "the differences of the past and face the future with the tools that work well between us." This, as the president also called for agreements to protect the environment.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and Brazil's head of state Jair Bolsonaro talked for the first time on Monday during a virtual meeting where Fernandez remarked the importance of working on a "common ground." At the same time, Bolsonaro highlighted the role of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR).

No se construye democracia excluyendo a actores políticos. Eso es lo que ocurre con @ecuarauz en Ecuador, cuya inscripción como candidato presidencial se dilata sin razón.



Debemos garantizar que en América Latina el Estado de Derecho funcione plenamente. pic.twitter.com/oAzVvirgkt — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 29, 2020

"You don't build democracy by excluding political actors. That is what happens with

@ecuarauz in Ecuador, whose registration as a presidential candidate is delayed for no reason. We must ensure that the rule of law in Latin America functions fully."

On the other hand, Bolsonaro said that MERCOSUR is "the main pillar of integration" between both countries and the importance of collaboration in critical sectors such as tourism since Brazil is Argentina's main trading partner.

The Argentine president noticed that both nations "continue making progress in matters of security and the armed forces." Likewise, Bolsonaro said that both countries would strengthen "integration in the defense industries and advance in the fight against drug trafficking and transnational crime."