Cuba and Vietnam Join Forces for Rice Production

The role of the support of the Asian nation is crucial to improve the production strategy for the next decade, in addition to the planning of the hydraulic system with the aim of achieving more efficient use of water in crops.

The last phase of the Cuba-Vietnam collaboration project seeks to improve rice production rates in this province, affected by the lack of inputs for grain cultivation.

After reaching a historical mark of 100 thousand tons of cereal in 2018, the Agroindustrial Grain Complex Ruta Invasora de Camagüey, the second largest in the country, was harmed by the impossibility of importing the technological package due to the direct action of the blockade of the United States against Cuba.



According to the Adelante web portal, the deputy director of the rice company, Jimmi Camejo, 'sought alternatives to the shortage of inputs and today uses some biological products such as Metarhizium (a fungus that attacks insects) and Fitomag, among others'.



In its last period, the schedule emphasizes the improvement of rice production infrastructure at the national level, as well as strengthening the control of seed quality and genetic improvement.



Academic and scientific exchanges of Cuban specialists in Vietnam are also included in the collaboration agenda, a priority for the Caribbean country that seeks effective ways to guarantee the food security of its population with more than 11 million people.