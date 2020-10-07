Venezuela's Government Ratifies Willingness to Dialogue with EU

While the December elections will not be postponed, Foreign Affairs Minister Arreaza confirmed that the presence of electoral observers is welcomed.

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza Tuesday pointed out his government’s determination to change the European Union’s position against the South American nation.

"Any presence of the European Union and its member countries as observers or supporters is welcome in Venezuela," Arreaza said.

He confirmed that there is a permanent communication channel with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to address different topics of common interest.

The European Union has joined a sector of the Venezuela’s opposition, which is trying to gain time and postpone the elections in search of a better political moment because it is fractured and without leadership.

#NEWS | Pres @NicolasMaduro:”In Venezuela the stage is open for the widest participation and with the greatest democratic guarantees. A historic electoral process, in which we will elect the new deputies by means of the conscious, brave, sovereign and heroic vote of our people”. pic.twitter.com/ejyT53mPLr — ConsVEHongKongRAE (@ConsulRBVzlaHK) September 13, 2020

Arreaza ruled out any possibility of delaying the December legislative elections and rejected any kind of foreign interference or external tutelage.

He argued that there is no room for the pretext of the COVID-19 pandemic to postpone the elections as EU countries with more complicated situations have carried out electoral processes.

Last week, President Nicolas Maduro also rejected the EU decision to demand the postponement of the elections for a six-month period as a condition for designating an electoral observation mission.

Over 20.7 million Venezuelans are called to take part in the December elections in a process marked by the nomination of 14,000 candidates representing over 100 political organizations.