Venezuelan Socialist Party to Hold Primary Elections on Sunday

On Sunday, Venezuela’s United Socialist Party (PSUV) will hold primary elections to define its candidates for governors and mayors for the Nov. 21 subnational elections.

Whether or not a member of the Socialist party, any Venezuelan registered on the national electoral list may cast a vote in the primaries. The electoral process will be automated, for which the party counted on the technical support of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Venezuelans will first send a text message with their ID card number to the number 2406 through which an automated system managed by CNE staff receives requests from citizens. Subsequently, this automated system will send a text message to citizens indicating in which of the 5,108 polling stations they will be able to vote.

At the polling stations, measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be complied with. On July 31, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro called on citizens to take part in PSUV primaries.

"We are going to organize the electoral process for the people to decide the candidates of their preference. PSUV opens the doors for all Venezuelans to decide," Maduro stressed.

"Las bases son fundamentales para el cuerpo político, moral e ideológico, para seguir dando vida al proyecto bolivariano. Esta capacidad de movilización y de acción política, me permiten pensar que esta Revolución no tiene vuelta atrás", Hugo Chávez. pic.twitter.com/oP9GakpJYD — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) August 5, 2021

The meme reads, "Grassroots people are fundamental for the political, moral and ideological organization so as to continue giving life to the Bolivarian project. This capacity for mobilization and political action allows me to think that this Revolution has no way back,” Hugo Chavez.

On June 27, PSUV militants held the nomination process of candidates for the August 8 elections. In this political exercise, over 21,153 socialist militants were elected to compete for the different public offices in the subnational elections.

"I congratulate all the pre-candidates for their campaign. In several states, there have been intense debates that enrich the country’s democracy, " highlighted the President, adding that elected militants should remember their commitment to ensuring the well-being of their people.

The list of PSUV pre-candidates has already been published on the party's website to guarantee the transparency of the electoral process.