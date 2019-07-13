Venezuelans Reject the Bachelet Report, Defend the Revolution

Thousands of citizens across Caracas, Venezuela march to reject the Bachelet report they describe as biased, manipulated, and pro-imperialist.

Thousands of Venezuelans were in the streets of Caracas and other cities of the South American country to reject the report on Venezuela presented by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Michelle Bachelet and to support President Nicolas Maduro efforts to bring peace, equality and stability to the nation.

Students, peasants, workers, professionals and citizens of all backgrounds marched in masse through the captital with signs that read, 'We Are Anti-imperialists' to reject the report which they described as being biased and manipulated.

"The Venezuelan people are mobilizing to express their overwhelming rejection of lies and manipulation, for peace and truth. We are guarantors and promoters of human rights," President Maduro tweeted and added that "Venezuela is social justice and dignity!"

In a letter sent to the Office of the HCHR, the Venezuelan president also expressed his utmost and absolute rejection of the report presented by Bachelet July 5.

"Going out to the streets, July 13. Everyone on the streets to support the beautiful and sovereign homeland and reject the High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet's report against Venezuela. Together for peace"

During Bachelet's official visit to Venezuela in June, the UN Commissioner heard personal testimonies of victims of opposition violence and received 123 documented cases of citizens who were lynched, beheaded and killed by them during protests that took place in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

This information, however, was not incorporated into the final report, a document which ​​​​​​​"should have clearly condemned the violence by extreme right opposition leaders and the calls for foreign intervention Venezuela," Alfred de Zayas, an international human rights lawyer and former OHCHR consultant, said. Zayas, a world-renowned international conflict and justice negotiator called the final draft a "disappointment and a "missed opportunity" for peace for Venezuelans.

"That report is full of false claims, misrepresentations and manipulations in the use of data and sources that guided this illegal report on Venezuela," the Bolivarian leader said.

"You should know that Venezuela will remain standing and victorious. No false report of aggression can with our faith and determination to be a free and sovereign people. From the land of Bolivar and Chavez, I say goodbye and I demand a prompt rectification of such report," added Maduro.​