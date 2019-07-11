Venezuelan Armed Forces Guarantee a Free Venezuela, Maduro Says

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ratified on Thursday the cohesion in the ranks of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) as a guarantee for the defense of peace and sovereignty of the country.

In a message published on Twitter, the President assured that the military corps is made up of men and women prepared in a civil-military union to protect the rights of the people.



'Let no one be mistaken! The people have a cohesive FANB, which guarantees them to have a free and independent homeland forever,' the President said.



This Wednesday, Maduro urged the ranks to strengthen union and loyalty to ensure the stability of the country during the act of transmission of command of the components that comprise it, in the Courtyard of Honor of the Military Academy in Caracas.



The dignitary also thanked the commanders of the Bolivarian Army, the Bolivarian National Guard and the Militia for their work in the face of constant threats of foreign military intervention.



'They have fulfilled an exemplary career, with proven leadership in a daily battle. Venezuela has loyal generals and admirals in exchange for their own life, with real leadership, recognized by the troop,' he said at the ceremony.