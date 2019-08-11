Venezuelans Continue to Sign Petition Against US Blockade

A total of 13 million people are expected to sign the petition, according to the government, as part of the #NoMoreTrump global mobilization.

Venezuela is mobilizing Sunday to collect signatures for a petition appealing against the U.S. blockade calling on the U.S. to lift the unilateral blockade which damages Venezuela’s ability to buy food and medicine from abroad.

A total of 13 million people are expected to sign the petition, according to the government, and it follows large #NoMoreTrump rallies that were held around the country and internationally on Saturday.

In a number of Venezuelan cities, tables have been organized in public squares to collect signatures for the petition that will be sent to the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The signatures will also be collected in different parts of the world.

At a #NoMoreTrump rally in Caracas on Saturday, Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez said "between today and Sept. 10, people will sign a letter of rejection of the genocidal, racist, xenophobe," referring to Trump.

The campaign was convened this week by President Nicolas Maduro, after Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 5 that officially seizes Venezuelan state assets in the United States. This includes the multibillion-dollar CITGO company, a subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA.

The ongoing blockade on Venezuela has taken the lives of around 40,000 people, according to a recent economic study. It makes it difficult and often impossible for Venezuela to pay for vital supplies of food and medicine from abroad as foreign banks refuse to process payments.

President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were the first to sign the petition at the rally in Caracas on Saturday. He said at the event “This is a fight for peace against the sanctions imposed by the United States, and the power of the dollar….For 20 years Venezuela has had a popular government. Today, we Venezuelans have dignity and are spiritually united."​​​​​​​