Venezuela: Maduro Celebrates Indigenous, Reaffirms #NoMoreTrump

Maduro: Indigenous have had to resist imperialism the most, as the Venezeualan people continue to do against Trump — #NoMoreTrump, says president.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, during an event to celebrate World Indigenous Day, reiterated from Caracas that his nation will continue to ‘resist’ the United States administration’s continued attempts to overthrow his government, which culminated this week in a blockade of the South American country.

"The Indigenous peoples of Venezuela are in active resistance against the imperialist blockade of Donald Trump," Maduro said during an Aug. 9 speech.

On Monday, the U.S. government under Donald Trump announced that, “all property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States ... are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in,” effectively blockading the nation from accessing its own possessions within the U.S., and prohibiting U.S. companies or individuals from doing any business with Venezuelans.

The move will further impede Venezuela’s social and economic development and has already made it more difficult for the Caribbean country to acquire food and medicines from abroad.

The president announced too, a massive global protest against Donald Trump and the blockades to take place Aug. 10. Under the hashtags, #NoMasTrump and #NoMoreTrump, Maduro says he rejects Trump's coercive measures that harm Venezuela and other countries, and the white supremacy his government actively promotes.

#AHORA | Si alguien puede demostrar el valor de la resistencia para la batalla por la dignidad son los pueblos indígenas de nuestra América ¡Que viva la resistencia indígena de nuestra América! Sentenció el Pdte. @NicolasMaduro #VenezuelaUnidaVencerá pic.twitter.com/30xLgO1R5Q — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) August 9, 2019

#NOW | If anyone can demonstrate the value of resistance for the battle for dignity, it is the indigenous peoples of our America. Long live the indigenous resistance of our America! The Pdte said. @NicolasMaduro # VenezuelaUnidaVence

"Venezuela wants peace, prosperity, work, production, integration. Venezuela is willing to fight and is struggling," said the head of state during the Indigenous Day event.

Several governments, including Cuba, China and the European Union have all denounced the blockade.



”We oppose the extraterritorial application of unilateral measures," said EU spokesperson Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela of the U.S. move this week.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, said that Venezuela will supercede the blockade, and spokeswoman for the Russian government, Maria Zajarova, stressed that the total blockade is a form of economic terror by the US. against Venezuela.

"These cruel restrictions primarily affect the most vulnerable sectors of the population," she said.