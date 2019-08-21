Venezuelan VP Meets Russian Foreign Minister to Strengthen Ties

During his stay in Russia, Rodriguez held several meetings with senior Russian officials to continue strengthening the alliances between the two nations.

Venezuela's executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez , met Wednesday in Russia with the country's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov , with the intention of strengthening economic and cooperation agreements between the two countries.

Both officials held a protocol meeting in which the Venezuelan official thanked the Russian people and Government for their support and support against U.S. attacks.

"I bring President Maduro's personal thanks to the Russian Government for the support they give to the Venezuelan Government," Rodriguez said in her address.

Also, the Venezuelan vice president guaranteed that Russia "has drawn the sword for all the peoples that fight for our independence and sovereignty."

At the meeting, Minister Lavrov stressed that Moscow "will always be supportive" with the South American country and that it intends to "counteract the pressure against Caracas."

The chancellor confirmed that Moscow "has always" been and will be committed to the principles of international law.

"We will always be in solidarity with you (referring to Venezuela), we will defend the right of each people to choose their own paths of development and we will categorically oppose any illegitimate and unilateral method of blackmail and pressure," Lavrov said.

During her stay in Russia, Rodriguez held several meetings with senior Russian officials to continue strengthening the alliances between the two nations.

The Russian Government has ratified support for the Venezuelan people, in the face of U.S. interference. to destabilize the Government of President Nicolás Maduro.