Venezuela: Arreaza Denounces Blockade to UN Security Council

In front of the U.N. security council, Venezuela's foreign minister rejects the U.S. blockade, Russia's foreign ministry agrees.

The Venezuelan government has denounced President Donald Trump's threats to establish a naval blockade and the use of force against its population to the United Nations.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced to the Security Council and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the United States-imposed economic and commercial blockade.

Later over Twitter, the diplomat rejected Trump's threats to establish a naval blockade on the South American nation to prohibit any sea vessels from entering or leaving Venezuelan harbor with goods, foods or medicine. Arreaza also denounced Trump’s threats of using military force against Venezuela.

“We have denounced the US government to the Security Council and the UN General Secretary for the criminal blockade, and threats of establishing a naval blockade and use of force against the people of Venezuela,” tweeted the diplomat.¿

According to Axios media, Donald Trump proposed deploying U.S. Navy ships along the coast of Venezuela to several former and current aids. Trump’s naval blockades threats began Aug. 1 when Trump told a reporter that he was considering a quarantine or blockade of Venezuela.

Russia’s own foreign minister, Sergey Ryabkov backed the Venezuelan administration, cautioning Trump to back down from the potential blockade. ”We caution Washington against rash measures,” Ryabkov told Middle East Headlines News.

The foreign minister added: “We ask the U.S. to abandon its own imperialist aspirations, its own efforts to establish specific internal development plans (within Venezuela), … and to not meddle with the talks in progress that are advancing,” said Ryabkov.

The minister accused the U.S. government of intentionally undermining the dialogue between the Nicolas Maduro administration of Venezuela and the U.S.-backed opposition taking place since May under the guidance of Norway.

“Washington, is intentionally trying to torpedo the discussions, between the Venezuelan government and the opposition,” stated the Russian foreign minister.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez tweeted of the total financial blockade and potential blockade of trade:“Venezuela will assert its legitimate right to defend itself under international law. Criminal blockade and illegal actions of the U.S. government will face a united Venezuela! Anti-national cronies will be condemned by history #NoMoreTRUMP.

In a communique, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Rodriguez in Moscow, Aug. 21. “On August 21st in Moscow, discussions are going to take place between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.” The statement out of Moscow read that the two officials will “discuss trade and bilateral cooperation regarding scientific research, technology, and culture.” The statement ended by saying that Russia reaffirms its “support for the peaceful settlement of political disagreements in (Venezuela).”

On August 5, Trump signed a new executive order to formalize the financial and commercial blockade against Venezuela, by banning all Venezuelan transactions and freezing all assets of the Venezuelan state within the U.S.