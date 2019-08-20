    • Live
News > Venezuela

Venezuela: Electricity Comes Back After Blackout in Caracas
    People walk out of a mall during a partial power cut in Caracas, Venezuela August 20, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 20 August 2019 (3 hours 14 minutes ago)
The company reporter earlier that a blackout occurred in the afternoon because of a failure without providing further details.

Venezuela's National Electric Corporation, or Corpoelec, said Tuesday that electricity was fully restored in the affected areas of the capital and Miranda.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Corpoelec workers, the electricity has been fully restored in the various areas of the capital and Miranda," said the company on Twitter.

Venezuela South America


by teleSUR / md-MS
