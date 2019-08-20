Venezuela: Electricity Comes Back After Blackout in Caracas

The company reporter earlier that a blackout occurred in the afternoon because of a failure without providing further details.
Venezuela's National Electric Corporation, or Corpoelec, said Tuesday that electricity was fully restored in the affected areas of the capital and Miranda.
"Thanks to the efforts of the Corpoelec workers, the electricity has been fully restored in the various areas of the capital and Miranda," said the company on Twitter.
