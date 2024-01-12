President Maduro Accents Importance of Bolivarian Revolution

During a podcast broadcast from the military academy on Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro emphasized the importance of unity as a key factor in resisting attacks against the Bolivarian Revolution and in disseminating its true characteristics.

"We made an oath that the enemies have not understood and will never understand... We pledge to carry forward the revolution above all else for the sake of our homeland and people," he said.

"To spread the truth about our country and our revolution, we have to remain active in all spaces, on social media, in the streets, in the media, on the walls," Maduro added.

He also highlighted that the late Commander Hugo Chavez gained transcendental significance when he built a new ideology through the rediscovery of the strength of Simon Bolivar's historical project.

Happy birthday Hugo Chavez who led the first socialist revolution of the twenty first century in Venezuela.



All my solidarity and love to the Venezuelan people whose fierce resistance to US imperialism's constant aggression is inspiring. Chavez lives ❤ #ChavezVive pic.twitter.com/j4Cej5PDkt — Fiona Edwards (@Fio_edwards) July 28, 2020

"Chavez managed to unite all worlds and eras through a project that truly demonstrated the strength and relevance it had for our country," the Venezuelan president said, recalling that Chavez's ideas took on a Latin American dimension when the late leader formed the Revolutionary Bolivarian Movement 200.

Maduro then referred to the rebellion of February 4, 1992, as a key moment in shaping the struggle against Venezuelan oligarchies and neoliberalism.

"Throughout its history, Venezuela has had several liberating moments that have marked the path. Undoubtedly, the emergence of the Revolutionary Bolivarian Movement 200 was one of those historic moments that revealed the leadership of Commander Chavez and pointed the way not only for Venezuela but for the history of an entire continent."