Venezuelan President Receives Credentials of New Ambassadors

On Wednesday, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas (capital), the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received the letters accrediting the designated ambassadors of Chile, Colombia and France.

During the solemn act, the dignitary personally welcomed the ambassador of Chile, Jaime Gazmuri Mujica, of Colombia Milton Rengifo Hernández and of France Emmanuel Pineda.

The diplomats ratified the willingness of their governments to work together with Venezuela to continue promoting bilateral relations and cooperation.

With the appointment of the new ambassador of Chile in Venezuela, both countries will continue to strengthen relations within the framework of mutual respect, relations that had been interrupted in 2019 when parallel instances were created it was decided to establish another line of relationship.

#EnVivo �� Entrega de Cartas Credenciales de los Embajadores designados por las Repúblicas de Chile, Francia y Colombia ante la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. https://t.co/WCFoMF4289 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 16, 2023

Delivery of Letters of Credence of the Ambassadors designated by the Republics of Chile, France and Colombia before the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In recent times, dialogues have been activated between both nations for the reestablishment of bilateral relations.

Likewise, with the delivery of the credentials of the Colombian ambassador, both nations will work together to reaffirm the will to guarantee security and build a border of peace between Venezuela and Colombia.

On the other hand, with the new French ambassador, it is expected the creation of a new cycle of bilateral relations, with recognition of the principles of sovereignty, mutual respect and in accordance with the diplomacy of peace.