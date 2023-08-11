Venezuelan President Asks the Military to Keep Their Guard Up

Previously, the Bolivarian leader warned about operational fascist groups that were planning a new wave of urban violent protests.

On Friday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asked the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to remain vigilant to guarantee peace in this South American nation, which has been the target on several occasions of U.S.-backed external threats to its political stability.

"FANB keep your guard up. Always stay vigilant. You have the duty and responsibility to guarantee our republic's stability, territorial integrity, and peace," he said.

Previously, on July 5, the Bolivarian leader denounced the existence of operational fascist groups that were planning a new wave of urban violent protests, locally called "Guarimbas."

"They have a plan to bring back guarimbas violence, intolerance, confrontation, and useless conflict to divide the Venezuelans. We are not going to allow it," Maduro said during a ceremony with the military in Caracas.



MADURO in Brazil: "They launched 900 economic sanctions against Venezuela, like missiles in a war... We resisted... resistance led us to the path of establishing a war economy, an economic model of war recovery, and now we have begun to walk the path of economic growth." pic.twitter.com/LwiIrylrTw — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) May 29, 2023

In response to the presidential request, the FANB operational strategic commander Domingo Hernandez assured that the Bolivarian institution "will always be alert, knee on the ground, and bayonet fixed" to defend the homeland, national sovereignty and democratic institutions.

For more than two decades, Venezuela has been the object of constant bullying led by the United States, which has resulted in the presence of groups opposed to the Bolivarian Revolution that seek to precipitate a change of government by force.

The far-right destabilization attempts have been permanent since Comandante Hugo Chavez came to power in 1999 after winning the Venezuelan elections by a wide margin.

Subsequently, after Maduro became president in 2013, attempts to force a government change gained notoriety with the urban guarimbas that took place in 2014, 2017 and 2019.