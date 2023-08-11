Venezuelan Attorney General Ratifies Victory Over Novo Bank

"One must recognize that we felt a certain fear of how to approach a problem that had no precedent in the country..."

The Venezuelan Attorney General, Reinaldo Muñoz, described as an "extraordinary victory" the ruling of the Judicial Court of Lisbon, Portugal, which requires Novo Bank to return more than 1.5 billion dollars that had been withheld.

In an exclusive interview to the news multiplatform teleSUR, the official emphasized that in the coming weeks and months, this victory may be used in favor of the country.

"One must recognize that we felt a certain fear of how to approach a problem that had no precedent in the country and certainly in Venezuelan history; however, we were able, as this story shows, to coordinate it," Muñoz said.

"Venezuela has not given up and will not give up the fight to recover all the assets that belong to Venezuelans," stressed the president @NicolasMaduro regarding the ruling of the Judicial Court of the District of Lisbon, Portugal, which ordered the return to Venezuela of 1,500 million dollars that were held at Novo Bank

In this sense, he acknowledged the contribution of President Nicolás Maduro, the Minister of Finance and other political figures of the Bolivarian Government, who worked in a single direction to face the aggression.

"We have all united and worked in a single direction without there being any kind of difference. This has been really enriching for us, mainly for the legal teams, and yes, we celebrate it as a great victory," he ratified.

Muñoz pointed out that it is difficult to determine with certainty whether the Portuguese government or Novo Bank's partners are involved in any fraud that may be behind this process.

In this sense, he recalled that the process does not begin as a claim on the representation of these entities before Novo Bank or the Portuguese justice, but rather it comes from the time when several Venezuelan entities had accounts in the Espiritu Santo bank.

"A bank that existed before this Novo Bank. That bank is liquidated due to a financial situation that generated a lot of suspicion. Venezuela trusted, among other things, the Portuguese Government itself, deposited part of the money it used in the management of these entities in Novo Bank and shortly thereafter, Novo Bank invoked the US sanctions," he pointed out.

After the recognition of the self-proclamation of Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela, by the United States, Novo Bank, denies the transit of the operations that had been requested, such as payments or transfers.

"A group of people appear, they claim to be the Venezuelan Government, representing a series of entities, including the Government itself, against the Venezuelan constitution and legislations, carrying a legislation that did not exist in the country like that famous statute they created, and based on all those arguments, they sought to maintain in time the freezes", he indicated.

In this sense, Muñoz asserted that the judge's argument on the recognition to the Government and not to the State, is novel in international law.

"This money of Novo Bank was not under the control of the National Assembly nor of the lawyers of any type of representation other than the Venezuelan Government," he stated.