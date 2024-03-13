Venezuela Expresses Concern for Foreign Interference in Haiti

"Venezuela expresses its deep concern at the events that have been unfolding in the sister Republic of Haiti".

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Yvan Gil, published in his X account a statement expressing concern about the interference by foreign forces in the conflict in Haiti, where criminal gangs have control of the country.

In the communiqué Caracas stated: "Venezuela expresses its deep concern at the events that have been unfolding in the sister Republic of Haiti, and the risks that hang over this nation when resorting to formulas of interference in its sovereignty".

Gil warned that the intervention of foreign forces can lead to: "a further deterioration of its institutionality", also noted that the armed presence will operate without an integral accompaniment that guarantees a lasting and stable peace, that opens the way to the economic and social development that the Haitian people require.

The need for inclusive dialogue and the participation of all Haitian government forces to find an alternative for the reconstitution of the government and the Haitian State was also stressed.

In #Haiti, children's education is under threat due to violence from armed groups. We must act to protect their future.@UNICEF @uniceflac @UNICEFEducation pic.twitter.com/UYOaaBiv8b — UNICEF Haiti (@UNICEFHaiti) March 13, 2024

Venezuela raised the importance of forming effective security forces and an army that would provide political and social stability to the Caribbean nation.

The Bolivarian Republic also reaffirmed its willingness to contribute to the resolution of the crisis facing the Haitian people through the principles of solidarity and good-neighbourliness.

The most recent escalation of violence occurred when the former Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, was outside the country, in Kenya, making arrangements for the intervention of an international coalition to resolve the violence of armed gangs.