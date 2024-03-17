Also this is maybe the Vladimir Putin's most importan political victory, after winning.

According to the preliminary results, the incumbent president of the Russian Federation, won this three-days-elections with and with more than 40% of protocols processed, Vladimir Putin has 87.68%.

The final turnout in all the Russian territory was of more than 73.33%, figure which exceeds the previous presidential elections turnout in the Euroasiatic giant, and mark a historic high since the first direct presidential elections in Russia in 1991.

In the the reincorporated Russian territories, where the vote count has already ended, it may have been where Putin won his most overwhelming victory: the Donetsk People’s Republic: Putin leads with 95.23%, Luhansk People’s Republic: 94.12%, Zaporozhie region: Putin leads with 92.95% and Kherson region with 88.12% of votes.

Putin set to win Russian presidential election by a landslide – CEC



Nearly a quarter of the votes have been counted so far, the election commission says



Details to follow: https://t.co/Rh9Sau1Jmx pic.twitter.com/QWKm5MknGC — RT (@RT_com) March 17, 2024

Also this is maybe the Vladimir Putin's most importan political victory, after winning in 2018 with 76.69, in 2012 he won with 63.6% of votes, in 2004 he got 71.31%, and his first presidential election won with 52% of votes.

The second most voted candidate was Communist Party leader Nikolai Kharitonov with 4% of the vote, followed by New People’s Party representative Vladislav Davankov with 3.86%. The last candidate is ultra-nationalist Leonid Slutski, which adds up to 3% of the ballots.

Vladislav Davankov already called Putin's victory in the election ''undoubted'' accepting this way the 71-years-old leader's victory.

On the other hand Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and former president sended his “Congratulations to Vladimir Putin with a brilliant victory in the Russian presidential election!”