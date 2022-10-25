Venezuelan Government Attends Damages Due to Rains

Tropical wave 46 caused heavy rains, electric shocks, and gusts of wind in the states of Carabobo, Miranda, La Guaira, Anzoategui, Sucre, Monagas, and Delta Amacuro.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan government continue to be deployed in various areas of the country attending to the population affected by intense rains and landslides.

On Monday afternoon, tropical wave 46 caused heavy rains, electric shocks and gusts of wind in the Capital District and the states of Carabobo, Miranda, La Guaira, Anzoategui, Sucre, Monagas, and Delta Amacuro.

The Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection Carlos Perez informed that 162 homes were affected in the 23 de Enero parish in the city of Caracas.

"The preventive action allowed the evacuation of more than 50 families in a situation of vulnerability due to rainfall and the risk of landslides," he pointed out.

#Nacionales | Lluvias afectan a 162 familias productos de lluvias y deslizamientos en la Parroquia 23 de Enero en Caracas pic.twitter.com/SMUVDXHw8P — ����PEDRO VELIZ���� (@VelizPedroluis) October 25, 2022

The tweet reads, "Rains and landslides affect 162 families in Caracas' 23 de Enero Parish."

The Bolivarian teams also traveled to the state of Miranda to mitigate the damage in Ocumare del Tuy, San Antonio de los Altos, and Carrizales. In that area, the flooding of the San Pedro River overflowed the Turmerito creek, affecting vehicles and homes.

The National Risk Management System was deployed to the city of Maracay, in the state of Aragua, where the rains affected some 45 homes in the Corozal neighborhood.

Domingo Hernandez, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CEOFANB), informed that soldiers continue to be deployed in Las Tejerias and El Castaño supporting families affected by heavy rains.