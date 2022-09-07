Venezuelan Ambassador Presents Credentials to President Petro

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister indicated that with the delivery of the ambassador's credentials, "this new stage of peace diplomacy" between Venezuela and Colombia is "sealed.

"The delivery of Félix Plasencia's credentials to Gustavo Petro ends sealing this new stage of peace diplomacy between Colombia and Venezuela. The sword of Bolivar runs through Latin America", said the Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría.

On August 31, Ambassador Plasencia was received by Leyva, who delivered the style copies accrediting him as representative of the Bolivarian Government in Bogota.

With this action, the reestablishment of bilateral relations is already consolidated, since last August 29, the President of Venezuela received the credentials of the Colombian ambassador in Caracas, Armando Benedetti, at the Miraflores Palace.

During the ceremony, President Nicolás Maduro highlighted the meeting with Benedetti, "it was a pleasant and fraternal meeting with the new ambassador of our sister Colombia; it is the beginning of a stage of diplomatic relations of brotherhood, peace and respect," he said.

Just as Benedetti has met with Venezuelan constitutional authorities to reactivate essential areas of bilateral relations, Ambassador Plasencia held a meeting in Bogotá with the Colombian Minister of Commerce, Germán Umaña, where they ratified their commitment to boost trade between the two nations.