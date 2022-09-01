Colombia and Venezuela Work on Reopening of Their Land Border

"All investors are invited to work and enter into agreements that benefit our peoples. Quality production!" Venezuelan President Maduro said.

On Wednesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro confirmed that technical task forces are currently working for the reopening of the Colombo-Venezuelan land border that has remained closed to vehicular traffic since 2015.

"We are taking firm steps for a progressive, productive, and happy opening of the 2,229 kilometers of border with Colombia. We are working in specialized technical work commissions to guarantee security and movement through customs," he said.

The Bolivarian leader also mentioned that the reopening of the terrestrial border would imply for Venezuela access to a market of 45 million inhabitants in Colombia.

"They have high-quality products that Venezuela has always consumed. Four years later, we are now on our feet producing and we have a very good export offer for the people of Colombia," the Venezuelan president added.

Venezuela's Central Bank President Calixto Ortega said the economy grew 17.04% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, adding it was "the highest growth in the Latin American region."



Venezuela has been fighting to overcome a years-long economic crisis under US sanctions. pic.twitter.com/PSopbLOybA — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) August 29, 2022

Maduro made these statements during a visit to rural areas, where he inspected the agricultural production projects that his administration is promoting.

"I went to the state of Monagas, the Caribbean people's rebellious land, to see how work and production are crowning a new time of prosperity for Venezuela," he said, and stressed that good trends are foreseen for the production and export of food in the next two years.

"All investors are invited to work and enter into agreements that benefit our peoples. Quality production!" the Bolivarian leader added.