Venezuelan and Colombian Defense Ministers Meet at the Border

Both ministers will address issues related to the opening of the border between Venezuela and Colombia once again.

The ministers of Defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino, and Colombia, Iván Velázquez, respectively, are meeting in Tachira prior to the opening of the border between both nations, in an event scheduled for Monday, September 26.

On his Twitter account, Padrino reported that he was at the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, in the border area, where a large border flow was registered.

The minister made a tour to inspect the area in the framework of the preparations for the reopening, while he announced that they would hold a meeting with his Colombian counterpart, Iván Velázquez.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denounced on Thursday that the United States continues to threaten his country and also seeks to manipulate the citizens of this Caribbean nation. #Venezuela #USA https://t.co/RtUPero3EW — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 23, 2022

"In minutes I will meet with the Minister of Defense of Colombia, for the construction of relations of trust and a border of peace," he said in a video he posted on his social networks.

"Good morning Venezuela! From the Simon Bolivar International Bridge we tell our people: good news is coming for the Patria Grande!",Minister Padrino Lopez added in his post message.