News

Venezuelan and Colombian Defense Ministers Meet at the Border

    Padrino reported that he was at the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, in the border area, where a large border flow was registered. Sept. 24, 2022. | Photo: Twitter: @vladimirpadrino

Published 24 September 2022
Opinion

Both ministers will address issues related to the opening of the border between Venezuela and Colombia once again.

The ministers of Defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino, and Colombia, Iván Velázquez, respectively, are meeting in Tachira prior to the opening of the border between both nations, in an event scheduled for Monday, September 26.

On his Twitter account, Padrino reported that he was at the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, in the border area, where a large border flow was registered.

The minister made a tour to inspect the area in the framework of the preparations for the reopening, while he announced that they would hold a meeting with his Colombian counterpart, Iván Velázquez.

"In minutes I will meet with the Minister of Defense of Colombia, for the construction of relations of trust and a border of peace," he said in a video he posted on his social networks.

"Good morning Venezuela! From the Simon Bolivar International Bridge we tell our people: good news is coming for the Patria Grande!",Minister Padrino Lopez added in his post message.

