Venezuela to Increase Cooperation With the Eurasian Union

On Thursday, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez ratified President Nicolas Maduro's administration's interest in strengthening investments and cooperation with Eurasian nations.

"Venezuela has a secure relationship with other economic blocs in the world," she said during her virtual participation in the 2022 Eurasian Economic Forum that will take place in 2022 in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan.

Currently, Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves and is "a country where investments can be made with total security and transparency," Rodriguez said, recalling that her country also has the world's first diamond reserve, the fourth gold reserve, and the fifth gas reserve.

"We have to highlight that Venezuela has increased its non-traditional exports by 76 percent," she said, noting that her country ranks eighth among the Latin American countries with the highest increase in exports, according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America. and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

“Venezuela is heading victoriously along the path of economic rebirth and social well-being,” the Bolivarian leader said, emphasizing that the more than 500 arbitrary US sanctions have not managed to undermine the capacity for recovery and progress of Venezuelans.

During the Eurasian meeting, Rodriguez also referred to the economic blockade that the United States and its allies are deploying against Russia and indicated that Venezuela rejects "any form of use of the economy as an instrument of war against the peoples."

The Eurasian Economic Forum is the top-level annual event of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a regional integration process that began on May 29, 2014 and includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.