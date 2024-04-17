Venezuelan President: We Only Depend on Our Work for Growth

"The independence of Venezuela, the revolution of the 21st century is production, is economic independence."

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, rejected this Wednesday the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on the occasion of the inauguration of the I ExpoVenezuela Produce 2024 Meeting.

"We do not need a license to grow, to work, we are not slaves, at what point did we become a gringo colony, Venezuela produces with its own hands," said the president who affirmed that the U.S. sanctions do not affect the country's efforts to build a new productive economic model.

Maduro said that "there is no sanction, there is no threat that today will harm the effort to build a productive economic model, we only depend on our work and the union we have."

He denounced that the opposition sectors of the country continue with the request for sanctions by the Government of the United States against the Bolivarian nation.

En Venezuela hemos tomado nuestro propio camino y modelo económico, que nos ha permitido recuperarnos con trabajo y esfuerzo propio... Nada nos va a detener, porque nosotros no somos colonia de nadie, el imperio tratando de hacernos un daño se hace un doble daño asimismo, pero… — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 17, 2024

The tweet reads, "In Venezuela we have taken our own path and economic model, which has allowed us to recover with work and our own effort... Nothing is going to stop us, because we are no one's colony, the empire trying to do us harm does double damage. Likewise, but our country has emerged stronger. We are standing! Nothing or no one stops Venezuela!"

Despite conspiracies and threats, the Venezuelan government has focused on working and sowing hope for the future of the country, said the president. Maduro said that "while they were conspiring, we were working, sowing ideas, sowing dreams, sowing hope, sowing plans."

He also highlighted the resilience of the Venezuelan people in the face of adversities. "Neither sanctions, nor threats, nor conspiracies, nor corrupt, nor traitors will be able to. No one has been able to, nor will anyone be able to defeat Venezuela," he said.

The Venezuelan president invited those who doubt or do not believe in the potential of the South American country to visit ExpoVenezuela Produce, in Araure, Portuguesa state, to witness the rebirth of the country. Some of the companies present at ExpoVenezuela Produce are Asoportuguesa, Alimentos Doña Emilia, Brudden and Vista al Mar, among others.

"Venezuela's independence, the revolution of the 21st century is production, it is economic independence," Maduro said on the occasion highlighting the growth and progress of the country's agro-industrial sector.