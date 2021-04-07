Venezuela and Turkey Advance Bilateral Cooperation Program

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Representatives from the two nations met in Caracas on Tuesday to further cooperation in the fields of tourism, investment and air transport.
The Minister of People's Power for Tourism, Alí Padrón, held a meeting on Tuesday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Venezuela, Şevki Mütevellioğlu, and the Vice Minister of International Tourism and President of Venezolana de Turismo S.A. (Venetur), Leticia Gómez.
Through his Twitter account, the Tourism Minister said that they agreed to work together to promote nature tourism and sun and beach destinations as a strategy to increase the influx of tourists and Turkish investors in Venezuela during the meeting.
In this sense, he added: "...taking advantage of our air connectivity and the opportunity to connect to Asian and European markets, Venezuela Open to the Future!