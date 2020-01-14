Venezuela and Red Cross Monitor Protection for Blockade Victims

The Venezuelan Government and the International Red Cross today reviewed the cooperation agreements for the protection of the victims of the U.S. blockade.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and the head of the regional delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Arnaud de Baecque, analyzed the progress of the projects here, according to reports from the Foreign Ministry.



Cooperation in the area of humanitarian technical assistance has so far involved sending medicines and supplies, 50 percent of which have been distributed to the international organization's hospitals and the other 50 percent to public centers.



It also includes control over primary medical care, first aid and the strengthening of services in hospitals, indigenous communities and prisons.



Last October, President Nicolas Maduro met with ICRC President Peter Maurer, where they confirmed their commitment to working for humanitarian principles, notes the report.



According to the source, relations between Venezuela and the ICRC are focused on mutual assistance in solving humanitarian problems.