President Maduro Calls on the Venezuelan Army to Stay Alert

On Monday, President Nicolas Maduro urged the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to maintain a permanent alert to guarantee stability, territorial integrity and peace in Venezuela.

"I reiterate my call to the FANB: permanent alert, vigilance, and protection to guarantee our republic's stability, territorial integrity and peace", he said during a ceremony in honor of the bicentennial of the Maracaibo Lake naval battle and the Day of the Bolivarian National Navy.

“The Homeland will never be lost in our hands. I am and will be at the forefront of all battles. We swear to consolidate Venezuelan peace, independence and prosperity,” Maduro stresed.

To commemorate the battle of July 24, 1823, the Venezuelan president traveled to the state of Zulia, where from the ocean-going ship Kariña he led the air-naval parade in which FANB ships, the Simon Bolivar Training Ship, and the Russian Perekop Training Ship participated.

The Bolivarian leader pointed out that the victory the Venezuelan patriot army infringed on the Spanish Empire in 1823 should inspire the current defense of the nation against the attacks of the new neocolonial empires.

The Maracaibo Lake naval battle teaches us “that we must keep our guard on permanent alert... always caring for our people and our seas”.

