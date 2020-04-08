Venezuela Receives Humanitarian Aid From UN, WHO, Russia

The aid includes health supplies for water control and education, as well as 28,000 personal protective equipment for health workers, oxygen concentrators, pediatric beds, and hygiene kits.

Venezuela received Wednesday about 90 tons of humanitarian aid from the United Nations, World Health Organization, PanAmerican Health Organization, and Russia.

"On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we thank the United Nations, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Russian Federation led by Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, who has strengthened bilateral relations, for this humanitarian aid," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said during the reception ceremony.

The aid includes health supplies for water control and education, as well as 28,000 personal protective equipment for health workers, oxygen concentrators, pediatric beds, and hygiene kits. From Russia, the Latin American nation received 20,000 kits to test for COVID-19.

The United Nations delegate in Venezuela Herve Ludovic de Lys mentioned it is the first humanitarian shipment by the international organization to the South American country while thanking the country’s authorities for the joint coordination and work.

"Humanitarian aid will be distributed to 14 hospitals and 50 outpatient clinics and CDI (...) as the U.N. we are requesting US$61 billion for the prevention and combat of COVID-19 in Venezuela," de Lys added.

The country’s Vice President stressed that despite the illegal economic and commercial blockade imposed by the United States against Venezuela, they continue to effectively combat the global pandemic "the blockade prevents Venezuela from accessing its resources financial ... this humanitarian aid is the largest the country is receiving," she concluded.

As of Wednesday, Venezuela’s authorities announced that there are 167 cases and nine dead.