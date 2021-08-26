Colombian Swimmer Nelson Crispin Sets New Record

On Thursday, China outnumbered Australia with three gold medals in weightlifting, wheelchair fencing, and swimming.

On the second day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Colombian swimmer Nelson Crispin set a new world record and achieved the gold medal in the 200-meter medley, class SM6 for the physically disabled.

This 29-year-old athlete endorsed the good performance that he had been showing since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, in which he won three silver medals. A year later, he became a world champion in the 200-meter medley competition held in Mexico.

On this occasion, at the Tokyo Aquatic Center, Crispin set a record time of 2 minutes and 38.12 seconds, beating the Russian Andrei Granichka and the Chinese Hongguang Jia. The Colombian swimmer will compete again on August 28 in the 100-meter breaststroke and in the 5-meter butterfly on August 30.

“It’s everything to me.”



Six athletes. Six stories. One goal: to represent refugees from all over the world at the highest possible level at the @Paralympics.#RefugeeParalympicTeam #ChangeStartsWithSport pic.twitter.com/aNqZ48jMDE — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) August 24, 2021

On Thursday, China outnumbered Australia with three gold medals in weightlifting, wheelchair fencing, and swimming.

Powerlifter Guo Lingling dominated the women's 41kg event in her Paralympic debut. After lifting up 105kg to break the Paralympic record of 104kg in her first attempt, the only question remaining for the rest of the competition was what else she might accomplish. In her fourth attempt, which didn't count for this match according to Paralympic rules, the 32-year-old athlete inked a fresh world record of 109kg to beat her world mark of 108kg newly set up in her third attempt.

At the Tokyo Aquatics Center, the Chinese team, comprised of Yuan Weiyi, Lu Dong, Zhang Li and Zheng Tao, won the mixed 4x50m freestyle-20 points after breaking the world record in two minutes and 15.49 seconds.

In the wheelchair fencing competition, Tan Shumei won the gold medal in the women's epee individual category B, while Rong Jing and Bian Jing took the silver and bronze in the women's epee individual category A.