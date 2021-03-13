Angola: Solar Energy Project To Benefit 1.2 Million Families

Angola has launched a major solar energy project which could save the country 1.4 million liters of fossil fuels per day in power generation, local media reported.

the Jornal de Angola newspaper reported that Angolan Minister of Energy and Water João Baptista Borges attended the official opening of the works in the western province of Benguela, with the laying of the first stone for the two photovoltaic parks to be built in the territory.

The official confirmed the investments include seven enclaves to be built in Benguela, Bie, Huambo, Moxico, Lunda Sur and Lunda Norte, with a total capacity of 370 megawatts (MW).

The works will have a joint cost of more than 500 million euros, Baptista Borges confirmed, who confirmed the role of contractor was granted to the US company Sun Africa and the Portuguese MCA will be the construction company.

João Baptista Borges: "Energia solar beneficiará 1,2 milhões de famílias" https://t.co/DJnzUbq6rj — Diário de Notícias (@dntwit) March 11, 2021

According to official estimates, more than 1.2 million families could benefit from the solar project, whose construction will be completed in about five years.

The use of renewable energy sources is considerably relevant in environmental terms and will help to reduce production costs and oil consumption for the supply of electricity, Angola's minister said.