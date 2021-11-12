Venezuela: Youth Orchestra System Prepares to Break World Record

Venezuela's National Orchestra System rehearsed Friday for a concert composing of 12,000 musicians with which it will try to break the Guinness world record for the largest orchestra in the world this Saturday.

Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky's "Slavonic March" is the orchestral composition selected to be performed by Venezuelan youth and children in Saturday's concert.

The national music system said on their Twitter account Friday, "After months of intense emotions, hard work and discipline to meet all the requirements, the participating delegations from all over Venezuela are already in Caracas for the official attempt to form #TheLargestOrchestraInTheWorld."

The 12,000 youth musicians have been rehearsing for two months, and will play in a coordinated manner for five minutes the 12-minute-long piece, which is the required time to be certificatied by Guiness.

The concert will take place at 5pm local time in Venezuelan Military Academy, an open space to avoid health risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the live stream on teleSURtv will begin at 4pm local time.

Solo un preámbulo de lo que será el espectáculo de este sábado #13NOV cuando 12 mil músicos del Sistema Nacional de Orquestas y Coros Juveniles de #Venezuela rompan el récord Guinness como la Orquesta más grande del #mundo. Así se escucha la Marcha Eslava de Tchaikovksy pic.twitter.com/PnnDENPDY2 — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) November 12, 2021

"Just a preamble to what will be the show this Saturday #13NOV when 12 thousand musicians of the National System of Orchestras and Youth Choirs of #Venezuela will break the Guinness record as the largest orchestra in the #world. This is how to listen to Tchaikovsky's Slavonic March."

The idea of seeking certification from the Guinness World Records organization arose after the April 7, 2018 concert in which 10,071 young people played together to pay tribute to the founding maestro of the National Orchestra System, José Antonio Abreu (1938-2018).

The title has been held since 2019 by an ensemble of 8,097 musicians from St. Petersburg that performed the Russian anthem that same year.

#Venezuela: Vea cómo se afina la orquesta más grande del mundo. 12 mil niños y jóvenes de @elsistema se juntan para interpretar la Marcha Eslava de Piotr Ilich Tchaikovscky. Lo puedes ver en directo este sábado 4 pm hora #Caracas por @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/crD7Wsi4CA — Rolando Segura (@rolandoteleSUR) November 12, 2021

"#Venezuela: See how the world's largest orchestra gets in tune. 12 thousand children and young people from @elsistema come together to perform Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovscky's Slavic March. You can watch it live this Saturday 4 pm time #Caracas on @teleSURtv."