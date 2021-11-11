Venezuela's Youth Orchestras Seeks Record with 12,000 Musicians

Venezuela's National Orchestra System is preparing for a concert with 12,000 musicians with which it will try to break the Guinness world record for the largest orchestra in the world this Saturday, informed the Minister of Communication of the Caribbean nation, Freddy Ñáñez.

"We have good news (...) We have gathered here to announce to the country that Venezuela is going to attempt next Saturday a new Guinness record (...) with the National System of Orchestras," said Ñáñez in a press conference held at the Center of Social Action for Music, located in Caracas.

Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky's "Slavonic March" is the orchestral composition selected to be performed by Venezuelan youth and children in Saturday's concert.

The 12,000 musicians, who have been rehearsing for two months, will try to play in a coordinated manner for five minutes this piece which lasts 12 minutes, the time required by the competition for certification.

The authorities informed that the activity would take place at 17:00 local time (21GMT) in the courtyard of the Venezuelan Military Academy, in an open space to avoid health risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"#Venezuela prepares another great gift for the world. Don't miss it. #13Nov by @teleSURtv @elsistema @gwr_en."

The idea of seeking certification from the Guinness World Records organization arose after the April 7, 2018 concert in which 10,071 young people played together to pay tribute to the founding maestro of the National Orchestra System, José Antonio Abreu (1938-2018).

The title has been held since 2019 by an ensemble of 8,097 musicians from St. Petersburg that performed the Russian anthem that same year.