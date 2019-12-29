Brazil to Grant Refuge to Attackers of Venezuelan Military Base

The “unusual decision confirms the pattern of protection and complicity of U.S. satellite states to attack Venezuela's peace," Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

Brazil’s far-right government announced Saturday that it “took in” the five alleged fugitive perpetrators behind the Dec. 22 attack to a Venezuelan military border garrison and will initiate the procedures to grant them refuge under Jair Bolsonaro's administration.

According to the statement from the Brazilian Ministry of Defense, the "five Venezuelan servicemen were found by the Brazilian military on its territory on Dec. 26 during a planned patrol of border areas."

On Sunday, Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs rejected and denounced the “unusual decision confirming the pattern of protection and complicity of United States satellite states to attack Venezuela's peace through mercenaries who have confessed their crimes, on which there is proven evidence.”

The attack was carried out on Dec. 22 on Military Infantry Garrison 513 located in the southern border state of Gran Sabana. During the attack 120 assault rifles and nine rocket launchers were stolen and a Venezuelan army trooper was killed during the raid.

A day after the incident, Arreaza denounced that the attackers came from Peru, passed through Colombia and received support in Brazil.

"It is a coup strategy of the triangulation of governments of the Lima Cartel to produce violence, death and political destabilization in Venezuela. We denounce these governments before the world," the diplomat informed.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urged for the government of Brazil not to support "terrorist actions" against the South American country. Prior to Brazil’s announcement, Venezuela had informed they began procedures to ask for extradition.

Arreaza added Sunday that to grant refuge to confessed perpetrators is not only a "grievance to humanitarian international law but it establishes dangerous precedents of protection of people that have committed blatant crimes against the peace and stability of another state."