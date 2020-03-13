Venezuela: Two Covid-19 Cases Are Confirmed

The patients are a 42-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, both of whom were traveling in Europe.

In the early hours of Friday, two cases of coronavirus in Venezuela were confirmed, according to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

The affected people are a 42-year-old woman who was traveling through the European Union and a 52-year-old man who was in Spain.

The two infected patients, who reside in the Miranda state, are duly isolated and in mandatory quarantine.

The epidemiological fence around their direct contacts has already been established.

Vice President Rodriguez also indicated that the quarantine also applies to all people who arrived in Venezuela from Madrid on March 5 and 8.

The Bolivarian official also reported that classes in the country are suspended and recommend older adults to stay at home.

"President Nicolas Maduro decided that classes at all levels are suspended from Monday, March 16," she said.