    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Venezuela: Two Covid-19 Cases Are Confirmed
  • Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Caracas, Venezuela, 2020.

    Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Caracas, Venezuela, 2020. | Photo: Twitter / @RConfidencial

Published 13 March 2020 (2 hours 40 minutes ago)
Videos

The patients are a 42-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, both of whom were traveling in Europe.

In the early hours of Friday, two cases of coronavirus in Venezuela were confirmed, according to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

RELATED:

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is Covid-19 Positive

The affected people are a 42-year-old woman who was traveling through the European Union and a 52-year-old man who was in Spain.

The two infected patients, who reside in the Miranda state, are duly isolated and in mandatory quarantine.

The epidemiological fence around their direct contacts has already been established.

Vice President Rodriguez also indicated that the quarantine also applies to all people who arrived in Venezuela from Madrid on March 5 and 8.

The Bolivarian official also reported that classes in the country are suspended and recommend older adults to stay at home.

"President Nicolas Maduro decided that classes at all levels are suspended from Monday, March 16," she said.

Tags

Venezuela Covid-19 Coronavirus

teleSUR
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.