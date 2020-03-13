Canada: Trudeau Isolated After Wife Tested Covid-19 Positive

The Prime Minister will work from home and lead the government through virtual meetings.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in isolation and awaiting the results of the Covid-19 test, after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was diagnosed with the disease.

"The Prime Minister's wife began showing flu-like symptoms and a mild fever upon her return from London, UK," according to a Canadian government press release.

"Unfortunately, the results of Sophie's Covid-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being," the Canadian Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday.

"Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor," Trudeau added.​​​​​​​

Personal message from Sophie. pic.twitter.com/rXVilM6dxH — Cameron Ahmad (@CameronAhmad) March 13, 2020

A meeting between Trudeau and Indigenous prime ministers and leaders in Ottawa was suspended on suspicion of contagion.

During the days of isolation, Trudeau will work from home and lead the government through virtual meetings and phone calls.

The provinces with the highest number of cases are Ontario with 42, followed by British Columbia, with 39.

Recently, the Trudeau administration announced that it will allocate one billion dollars to contain the outbreak in the North American country.

To date, over 140,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in more than 100 countries around the world. ​​​​​​​